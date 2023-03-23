State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

