State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,190 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

