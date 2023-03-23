Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.4 %

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

