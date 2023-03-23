Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

