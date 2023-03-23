Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $677,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

