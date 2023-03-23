Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 182 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 86.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $153.26 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
