Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $47,560,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.23 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

