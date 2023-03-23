Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 125,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.5 %

OMC stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.