Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.70 million, a PE ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.18%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

