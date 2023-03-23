NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,426.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,549.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,645.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

