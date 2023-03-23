National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.