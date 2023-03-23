Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Rambus Stock Down 1.6 %

Rambus stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

