LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.