Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,017 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VCV opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

