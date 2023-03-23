Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

NYSE GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

