Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $829.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

