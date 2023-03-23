Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,791,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,400 shares of company stock worth $49,426,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

