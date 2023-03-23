Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 318,137 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 199,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HPQ stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

