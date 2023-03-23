Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 97,469 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grifols Company Profile

GRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

