Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,349 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

