Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,912 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PAI opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

