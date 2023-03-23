Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

FL stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

