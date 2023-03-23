First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

