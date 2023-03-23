Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

