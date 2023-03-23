Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.21, for a total value of C$526,050.00.

DSG stock opened at C$107.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.34.

DSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

