Eduard Epshtein Sells 16,565 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$28.05 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.42. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.47.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

