DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

