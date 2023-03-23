DNB Asset Management AS Sells 399 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

