DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,967 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 634.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 5.6 %

KEY stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.