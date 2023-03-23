DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,956 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

STLD opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

