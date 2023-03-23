DNB Asset Management AS Sells 303 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.