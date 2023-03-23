DNB Asset Management AS Sells 23,566 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.99% of REX American Resources worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $30.21 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $525.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

