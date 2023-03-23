DNB Asset Management AS Sells 100 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,981,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $199.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.02 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

