DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,948 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

PEAK stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.