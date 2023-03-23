DNB Asset Management AS Invests $4.98 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.13% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

