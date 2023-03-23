DNB Asset Management AS Invests $4.83 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Wolfspeed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

