DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $140.54 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

