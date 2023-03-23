DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 403,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Copart by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Copart by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

