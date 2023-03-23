DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

