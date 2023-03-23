DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

