DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

