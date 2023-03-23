DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.93 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

