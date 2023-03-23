DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.34 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

