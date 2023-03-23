DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Bancolombia Stock Down 0.8 %

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

