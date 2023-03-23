DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ventas Price Performance
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.