DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.