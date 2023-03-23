DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE L opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

