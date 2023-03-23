DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.