DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

