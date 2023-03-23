DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

EXPD opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

