DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 86,968 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ball
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
